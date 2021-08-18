Musical Concert by Department of Music, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Music, Panjab University, Chandigarh organised an online Musical Concert “Thumri Utsav” today. to celebrate “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” on the occasion of 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence.

Pandit Ganesh Parshad Mishra, son and disciple of Pandit Mahadev Prasad Mishra (Thumri Samrat) of Banaras Gharana, known for his Thumri style of singing enriched the event by his gracious presence in the Musical Concert. Professor Neelam Paul, Chairperson of the department convened the concert with Dr. Rai Bahadur Singh, Assistant Professor, Guest Faculty who coordinated the Musical Concert through virtual mode successfully. Many students participated in the concert very enthusiastically.