Microbiology, PU converts Horticulture waste into organic manure

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Prof. S.K. Soni of the Department of Microbiology, Panjab University has developed a low cost indigenous technology for efficient and rapid composting of horticulture waste for conversion into organic manure. This technology has been successfully validated by field trials in the University campus, in coordination and support of Horticulture Division of the University, for rapid degradation of wild grass and tree leaves, The same can be employed for efficient, controlled, and rapid degradation of the leaves and other horticulture waste causing havoc on Tricity roads during autumn.