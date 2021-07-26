Kargil Vijay Divas at PU BH3

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Boys Hostel No. 3, Panjab University, Chandigarh celebrated 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to pay tributes to Kargil Martyrs who are the symbol of courage and sacrifice for safeguarding the borders of our country. The students present in the hostel along with staff on duty sang patriotic songs and filled the entire atmosphere with patriotism. A patriotic slogan writing competition was conducted on the occasion.

Warden Dr. J.S. Sehrawat explained the importance of Kargil Vijay Diwas to the staff, students and said that the brave soldiers had sacrificed their present for our future. After that the entire, staff along with the students paid tributes and homage to the soldiers of Kargil by lighting the candles and observing two minutes’ silence.

The slogan writing competition was held. Trees were also planted inside and outside the hostel premises on the eve in the memory of immortal souls. Warden Dr. J.S. Sehrawat appreciated the initiatives and efforts of the colleagues and students.