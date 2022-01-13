JC Bose University Organizes National Environment Youth Parliament-2022

Chandigarh (The Hawk): J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA Faridabad in collaboration with Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi, an organization working towards environment protection, organized a National Environment Youth Parliament-2022: – “Nurturing Environment Leaders” to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda as National Youth Day.

National Environment Youth Parliament was a student awareness activity cum Group Discussion event which was conducted by the Vasundhara ECO-CLUB of the University. The theme of the event was Paryavaran Chetna and Environmental Sustainability. The participation of students from University and its affiliated colleges was encouraging in the competition.

Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR–National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research, New Delhi was Chief Guest in inaugural session. The session was presided over by Vice Chancellor Raj Nehru.

The Vice Chancellor Nehru laid emphasis on the importance of National Youth Day and paid homage to Swami Vivekananda. He also explained the importance of Environment conservation for sustainable living. Describing the preservation of the environment as a great service to the mother earth, he said that human beings are themselves responsible for environmental degradation, and not it is our duty to protect its further degradation, therefore, each one of us would have to ensure our participation towards protection measures.

Addressing the session, Prof. Aggarwal explained the importance of “PanchaBhoota” – five great elements Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu,Aakash are the basis of all cosmic creation. She expressed her concerns on depleting water and air quality which is harming the earth in many ways. She emphasized that we should strive to find new strategies for dealing with environmental challenges and balance these PanchBhoota elements to protect and preserve the planet.

Detailing about the event, the Chairperson of the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, Dr. Renuka Gupta informed that the National Environment Youth Parliament 2022 on environmental issues is being organized at University Level, Regional Level and National Level. The eight winners of University Level competition will participate for Regional Level Competition to be held on January 23, 2021 on the occasion of birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chander Bose. Similarly, on the basis of Regional Level competition, the contestants for the National Competition will be selected for Grand finale to be held in Parliament House, New Delhi to be held on February 27, 2022. National Best Speaker, National Youth Icon, Best Journalist, Best Photojournalist and Best Cartoonist awards will be given to the winner students by Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi Organization. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Registrar Dr. S.K. Garg.

The six winners of the University level Group Discussion Event are from J.C. Bose University - Aryan (BTech ECE), Sahil (BA – Social Works), Ankita Aggarwal (MSc - EVS),Prinshilla (MSc - EVS), Deepanshi Yadav (BSc - Physics), Ikmeet Kaur (BTech - CE) and two winners were from university affiliated college - Abha Kapoor (BBA Digital Management) from Satyug Darshan Institute of Technology, Faridabad and Vartika Kansal (BTech- CSE) from Rawal Institute of Engineering & Technology, Faridabad. These eight winner students will participate in the Regional Level competition to be held on 23rd January, 2022.—JMT.