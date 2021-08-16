Inauguration of Green House at Alumni House, Panjab University

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University Alumni Association celebrated 75th Independence day by inaugurating the Green House at Alumni house, Panjab University, for the controlled growth of exotic plants.

It was inaugurated by Prof Raj Kumar , Vice Chancellor and President PUAA, Panjab University in the presence of Sh. Satyapal Jain , Ex-M.P. and Additional Solicitor General of India.

Prof. Raj Kumar appreciated the efforts of alumni house and applauded the initiative. He emphasized that other departments like botany and environment science should join hand to ameliorate this effort. The green house has been developed and built by the efforts of four gardeners in the alumni house and will provide saplings for exotic plants, told Prof. Anupama Sharma.

More than 20 different types of plants have been planted including Saprela Plant, Schefflera, Pink Syngonium Plant, Syngonium podophyllum, Lady Palm, Crape Jasmine -Chandni,Dry senia, Croton plant, Monstera Deliciosa, Guldawri, Rose, Dieffenbachia (Dumb Cane), Naagdon plant and Rama Tulsi.