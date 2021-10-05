IIT-Madras-Incubated Startup GUVI becomes a ‘Google for Education’ Partner
Tue, 5 Oct 2021 1633434270499
Chennai (The hawk ): IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad-incubated Startup GUVI (Grab Ur
Vernacular Imprint), the first startup in offering technological courses in vernacular or native
languages, has officially become a Google for Education Partner to enhance the users’ learning
experience, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. Widening the scope for students, early
professionals and technological aspirants to learn programming, IT and software skills in the
comfort of their mother-tongue.
As part of this partnership, IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad incubated startup GUVI, plans to
offer Google Cloud and Google for Education training & certification programs.
More than 12 Lakh people have already signed up to GUVI for its advanced pedagogical tools
with 100+ tech-courses that help the learners to gain tech-skills at affordable prices.
Professionals from top companies like FlipKart, Chargebee, JusPay, etc have found GUVI to be
a convenient path for upgrading their skill set and to stay relevant with the latest technologies.
“Team GUVI is proud to become a services partner of Google for Education, and is elated to be
one of the top edu-tech companies in India to impart real-world technological skills. Offering
services and training related to Google for Education will benefit a wide range of learner
communities by providing online skill training to much of the world. Together we aim to ensure
that our learners make the most of this opportunity for gaining tech-knowledge. This partnership
not only aims to provide opportunities of learning to our learners but helps build the job-ready
skills that are highly in demand,” said Arun Prakash M, Founder and CEO of GUVI
The startup idea of GUVI was initiated with a progressive vision of Ms. Sridevi, Co-founder &
Ex-COO, while joined hands with Mr. Arunprakash, Founder and Mr. Balamurugan, Co-founder
of GUVI, to disseminate skills to everyone who aspires to upgrade themselves in the IT and
Software industry.
Various activity based practice platforms like CodeKata, WebKata, and MicroArc of GUVI
provide a comfortable path to its users who wish to obtain professional programming and web
development skills.
GUVI’s partnership with Google for Education will even officially enable the consultation and
counseling services to students, early professionals, business owners, etc via Google Cloud
services. Explore more about GUVI and its edu-tech services at - https://www.guvi.in/—IANS
