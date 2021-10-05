IIT-Madras-Incubated Startup GUVI becomes a ‘Google for Education’ Partner

Chennai (The hawk ): IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad-incubated Startup GUVI (Grab Ur

Vernacular Imprint), the first startup in offering technological courses in vernacular or native

languages, has officially become a Google for Education Partner to enhance the users’ learning

experience, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. Widening the scope for students, early

professionals and technological aspirants to learn programming, IT and software skills in the

comfort of their mother-tongue.

As part of this partnership, IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad incubated startup GUVI, plans to

offer Google Cloud and Google for Education training & certification programs.

More than 12 Lakh people have already signed up to GUVI for its advanced pedagogical tools

with 100+ tech-courses that help the learners to gain tech-skills at affordable prices.

Professionals from top companies like FlipKart, Chargebee, JusPay, etc have found GUVI to be

a convenient path for upgrading their skill set and to stay relevant with the latest technologies.

“Team GUVI is proud to become a services partner of Google for Education, and is elated to be

one of the top edu-tech companies in India to impart real-world technological skills. Offering

services and training related to Google for Education will benefit a wide range of learner

communities by providing online skill training to much of the world. Together we aim to ensure

that our learners make the most of this opportunity for gaining tech-knowledge. This partnership

not only aims to provide opportunities of learning to our learners but helps build the job-ready

skills that are highly in demand,” said Arun Prakash M, Founder and CEO of GUVI

The startup idea of GUVI was initiated with a progressive vision of Ms. Sridevi, Co-founder &

Ex-COO, while joined hands with Mr. Arunprakash, Founder and Mr. Balamurugan, Co-founder

of GUVI, to disseminate skills to everyone who aspires to upgrade themselves in the IT and

Software industry.

Various activity based practice platforms like CodeKata, WebKata, and MicroArc of GUVI

provide a comfortable path to its users who wish to obtain professional programming and web

development skills.

GUVI’s partnership with Google for Education will even officially enable the consultation and

counseling services to students, early professionals, business owners, etc via Google Cloud

services. Explore more about GUVI and its edu-tech services at - https://www.guvi.in/—IANS