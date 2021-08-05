IIHMR Varsity receives Scientific & SIRO recognition by DSIR

Jaipur (The Hawk): IIHMR University is a postgraduate research university has received prestigious recognition by the Department of Science and Industrial Research (DSIR) under the scheme on Recognition of Scientific and Industrial Research Organizations (SIROs), 1988 as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO)

Commenting on the recognition Dr PR. Sodani, President, IIHMR University said, “I am delighted to share that the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India has recognized IIHMR University, Jaipur as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO). This recognition to IIHMR University will help achieve our mission and goal as a research University to promote and encourage scientific research activities to improve the standards of health.