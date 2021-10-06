IIHMR Celebrates 37th Foundation Day

Jaipur (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR), established in 1984, celebrated its 37th Foundation Day on October 5, 2021 in a hybrid mode.

Dr. P. R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University welcomed and congratulated all the students, alumni, faculty, and staff members on successful journey of completing 37 years of this premier institute established in 1984. The institute is known because of its students, and alumni contributing to strengthening health systems. Dr. Sodani was grateful to members of Board of Management, Academic Council, and Board of Studies for their continued support in growth and development of the institution and also highlighted the contribution made by the alumni in the healthcare sector. Dr Sodani also shared that S. D. Gupta School of Public Health has completed one year of establishment at the IIHMR University on 5th October 2021. It was announced on 36th Foundation Day of IIHMR. The school is dedicated to Dr. S. D. Gupta, a global public health leader, for his significant contribution in promoting public health education and research globally. During the programme, some reflections of IIHMR journey and it's milestones achieved, since its inception in 1984 to 2021 were displayed digitally.

On this foundation day, Dr S. D. Gupta, Trustee-Secretary, IIHMR released the annual report of S.D. Gupta School of Public Health and Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship. Dr. Gupta, said, IIHMR's development is marked by hard work and commitment towards the quality work done by the faculty, staff and students. He traced the journey of IIHMR and said that over these 37 years IIHMR has been benchmarking its teaching, training and research processes by increasing its interface with collaborations, world class programs, wide research, and publications. Dr. Gupta said, we had made tremendous progress in providing higher education and research output which is reflected in IIHMR's brand name both nationally and internationally. Dr. Gupta emphasised the focus creating Public Health leaders and develop Entrepreneurs in healthcare.

On this occasion, Mr. Ayan Agarwal, Founding Director, IIHMR Foundation announced the establishment of IIHMR Foundation. It was another historical moment for IIHMR. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Agarwal said, IIHMR Foundation is a not-for profit organization that has been set up with the aim to serve the society and community at large. The Foundation will significantly contribute towards its vision of inclusive and healthy India. Moving well beyond its business activities, the IIHMR Foundation will contribute to a positive societal impact through diverse community engagement initiatives. He also added, we at IIHMR Foundation will support health and allied startups, encourage innovation from faculty and students, provide support in ideation and patenting. He said, we will act as an effective interface with the industry to foster, promote, and sustain commercialization of multi sectoral businesses in the Institute for mutual benefits.

