Hyderabad: Take the road less travelled

CMD of Granules India advises Graduands at GITAM Convocation

Hyderbad (The Hawk): ‘You live in both exciting and turbulent times, but it has never been easier to make an impact. You forge your own path without fear and make the world a better place,’ Shri Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director, Granules India Limited, advised the graduands in his convocation address as Chief Guest at the 12th Convocation of GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, held on 28th August 2021. He was presented with an Honorary Doctor of Science on this occasion.

Shri Krishna Prasad recounted his journey as an entrepreneur fighting several setbacks and finally emerging successful at the global level. ‘It is important to realize that failure is inevitable. Given your considerable success already, your idea of failure might not be too far from the average person’s idea of success. But it is impossible to live without failure, unless you never risk it at all. So, understand that failure is part of life and be bold in your choices. It is a key part of learning. Embrace the failure, learn from it, build on it, and move forward’ he exhorted.

Talking of how their global success led to product innovation in the industry, making tablet manufacturing at very cost effective. Over time large pharmaceutical companies in the US and Europe came to appreciate the value in this new approach of Granules India Limited, he explained. He shared with the students his mantra for success - three ‘P’s, Passion, Persistence, and Perseverance. He followed his passion and continued to persist and persevere to achieve his objectives. He thanked the GITAM Management for awarding him a doctorate and considered it a great recognition from one of the best institutes for the contribution he made to the nation and the world at large individually and collectively with his entire workforce.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.Siva Rama Krishna, in brief annual report, said that that the university is imparting knowledge to 23,000 regular students, 80,000 distance learners, 1500 research scholars with the help of 1445 faculty members in 245 UG, PG, Doctoral programs. Further he added that the university switched to online teaching due to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation during the academic year 2020-21 and developed technology to customize pedagogy and adopt essentially student-centric learning by implementing digital and blended learning.

While 1,968 students obtained eligibility to receive degrees in different streams such as engineering, pharmacy, science, management, and humanities, at GITAM Hyderabad Campus, about 1320 students received them personally. Thirteen students received their gold medals and rank certificates. Prof. N.Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor proposed a vote of thanks.

GITAM President M.Sri Bharat, Bengaluru Pro VC Prof. D.Sambasiva Rao, Registrar Dr. D.Gunasekharan, Deans Prof. C.Vijaya Sekhar, Mr. Syed Akbaruddin, GITAM Secretary M.Bharadwaj, BOM Member Hamza K.Mehdi, Resident Director DVVSR Varma and others participated in the convocation.