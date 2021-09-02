How to become a Doctor without NEET-2021

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to courses like MBBS, BDS and AYUSH. Every year around 15 lakh students appear for the medical entrance exam. However, appearing for NEET and then qualifying for the entrance test is not easy. It takes years of preparation to clear this examination. Last year, 15.97 students had applied for NEET-UG, around 13 lakh appeared, and only 7,71,500 qualified, which is less than half of those who had applied.

Also, due to the merger of AIIMS and JIPMER in the NEET exam the level of competition has increased more, so many aspirants are looking for alternate courses for medicine courses without NEET. Those who want to pursue their careers in the field of medicine but do not want to appear for the NEET exam can go through the below-mentioned courses. So if you are considering a career in medicine and allied fields, here is a list of options that can make you study medicine without cracking NEET.

Homoeopathy, Ayurveda and Unani are fast growing alternative systems of medicine. These courses also follow a similar educational pattern to that of core medical subjects, i.e. an almost 5-year program with the internship. Earlier, these systems of medicine considered to be a more private practice option, these alternative medicine fields are now being paid special attention to by the government. Many new institutes are being opened and old ones asked to establish and strengthen these educational arenas for better research and development. For a country like India, owing to our culture’s faith and experience in nature and its elements, these alternative medicinal sectors are almost as important as conventional medicine ones.

List of Medical Courses after 12th Without NEET

Pharmacy - It is the study of several subjects that come under pharmaceutical science for example discovery, drug safety, medical chemistry, industrial pharmacy etc. Those who wish to become pharmacists can opt for B. Pharmacy after the 12th. Also, aspirants do not need to appear and qualify for the NEET exam to get admission into this course. B. Pharm. is an undergraduate programme. They will be taught about the basics of pharmacy. After completing the course, students can work from the government to the private sector. They can become Pharmacists, Chemical Technician, Drug Inspector, health inspector, Clinical Research Associate etc.

Psychology - This course includes topics such as human development, social behaviour, sports, health, clinical and cognitive processes. After 12th without taking NEET, candidates can opt for Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honours in Psychology. It is a full-time three-year undergraduate degree course. After graduating, they can easily get jobs in the private and government sectors. They can work in universities, government agencies, clinics, schools, and hospitals. Psychology graduates are not only psychologists but they can work as a neuroscientist, mediator, etc.

Nursing - This field includes the promotion of health, prevention of illness, and the care of ill, disabled and dying people. It is a professional course that makes candidates ready to serve humanity through medical treatment. Candidates can opt for B.Sc Nursing, a 4-year undergraduate course in the field of medical science. After graduating from the Nursing course they can work as Nurse Educator, Staff Nurse, Registered Nurse (RN) etc.

Physiotherapy - In this field, candidates are taught about the treatment that is carried through physical forces such as heat, electricity, mechanical pressure, and mechanical forces. Bachelor of Physiotherapy is also one of the most sought-after career options. Physiotherapy, or Physical therapy, aims at curing illness or injuries that limit a person’s day-to-day activities. After completing the Bachelor’s degree, candidates can opt for a career in various fields such as sports, military, education, research and insurance agencies.

Veterinary Science - It is the study of prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment of ailments or wounds in animals. Candidates can opt for Bachelor in Veterinary Science after class 12. It is an undergraduate degree programme with a course duration of 5.5 years with 6 months compulsory internship. B.V.Sc also deals with the breeding, rearing and nutrition of the animals. All the graduates can work as Veterinary Surgeon, Associate Veterinarian, Veterinary Pharmacologist etc.

Biotechnologist - This course is all about incorporation the knowledge of Biology and technology to develop/invent products and processes aimed at improving the overall quality of life. It may involve the study of genetic manipulation in microorganisms. Candidates can opt for a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology, a three-year undergraduate course. All the graduates can work in a wide range of fields like agriculture, pharma, food, genomics, chemistry, etc.

Nutritionist/Dietician - Their job is to advise patients on health and food choices after understanding their underlying conditions, allergies, etc. While dieticians have the expertise to make food charts and manage the eating habits of patients, nutritionists mainly concern themselves with the promotion of a healthy lifestyle through healthy food. Those willing to have a career in this field can opt for a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics (3 years) or Bachelor of Sciences in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics (3 years) or Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition (3 years) after 12th.

Microbiologist (Non-Clinical) - This is the study of microscopic organisms present in various materials around us like soil, water, food, humans and plants. To pursue this course, candidates can go for Bachelor of Science in Microbiology (3 years). After completing the course, they can work in research environments including labs, food industry, distilleries, agriculture, etc.

Forensic Sciences - The course in Forensic Sciences deals with the collection, analysis, and preservation of the evidence during an investigation. The course duration for BSc in Forensic Science is 3 years.

Occupation Therapy - They help people of all ages to live a better and more fulfilling life, by helping them overcome some physical or mental illness or injury. To opt for this career, candidates can pursue a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (4.5 years), Diploma in Rehabilitation (Occupational Therapy) DR(OT) (1 year). They can work on a one-on-one basis with clients in clinical settings.

To Sum Up...

Apart from the above-mentioned courses, candidates can also opt for medical research, Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Technology, Rehabilitation Therapy, Emergency and Critical Care Technologies, Orthopedic Technology to name a few. With these options, candidates will know that there are endless career options in the field of medicine that do not require appearing for a competitive exam NEET

—The Hawk Features