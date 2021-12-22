Global Education And Corporate Leadership Awards Held At Tula's Institute

Dehradun (The Hawk): Tula’s Institute hosted Global Education and Corporate Leadership Awards (GECL Awards) instituted by Life Way Tech India Pvt Ltd (LWT) within the college premises today.

The Vice-Chancellor of Surajmal University Kiccha, H. S. Dhami was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The award ceremony was organized to encourage academic and industrial achievers from various parts of the country. The program commenced with the Sarasvati Vandana and the lamp lighting ceremony.

The Director, Tula’s Institute Dr. Sandip Vijay was awarded as the Best Director of the Year. The Best Infrastructure award was presented to Tula’s Institute, Best Placement Cell was won by Azim Premji University, Life Time Achievement Award was won by Prof. Prem Lal Joshi, Women in Science and Innovation award was bagged by Dr. Grace Mary Kanaga and the list went on.

Later, the Chief Guest congratulated all the awardees for their accomplishments.

GECL award is given to a person, a group of people, or an organization in recognition of their excellence in a certain field. The awards highlight and reward the quality and diversity of educational, Universities, Colleges, Institutions, startups, Corporate and Industries services for society.

The ceremony concluded with the vote of thank by Dr. Sandip Vijay.