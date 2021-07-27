Shimla (The Hawk): School of Law, Shoolini University is organising an online 7-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Changing dimensions of crime and criminal justice in India” from August 2.

The FDP has the objective to generate awareness among teaching professionals of varied disciplines and also the diaspora working on “Access to Justice” on two cardinal issues. These include access to justice through criminal and correctional legal mechanisms, its impact and implications on the marginalised community in terms of entitlement, legal empowerment, and issues connected to these and possible resolution.

The FDP aims to provide a comprehensive view of the criminal justice system and other roles of Police, Judiciary and Society, through our eminent personalities serving in allied disciplines.



Prof. Nishtha Jaswal, Vice Chancellor, HPNLU, Shimla, Prof. Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director, JIBS, Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Prof. Akshat Mehta, Dean, Police Administration, Rashtriya Raksha University, Gujarat., Sh. Bindu Rani Sachdeva, DIG, Principal, Central Detective Training Institute, Chandigarh, Sh. Sandeep Dhawal, SP Cybercrimes, HP., Prof. Sanjay Sindhu, Director, UILS, HPU, Shimla., Prof N K Gupta, Professor (Retd.), HPU, Shimla and Prof. Kamaljeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, MLU, Cuttack.

Prof. Shruti Bedi, Professor, Panjab University, Chandigarh, Dr. DeepakJindal, Lawyer Prof. Balram K.Gupta, Director Judicial Academy, Chandigarh and Sh. B L Soni, Retd Session Judge HP, would be the other prominent speakers.

Prof. P K Khosla, Chancellor, Shoolini University, Solan and Prof. Atul Khosla, Vice Chancellor Shoolini University would be the chief guest for the inaugural and valedictory ceremony.

Academicians, scholars, and researchers throughout the country have registered for the FDP.

Convener of the FDP Prof (Dr.) Nandan Sharma informed that about 70 academicians from reputed Universities, Colleges, and institutions of India like Delhi Metropolitan, Panjab University, Chandigarh University, JIMS School of Law, KR Mangalam University, Chanakya National Law University, HPNLU, Shimla, AKK, New Law Academy Pune, Himachal Pradesh University, and many more are participating in the FDP.