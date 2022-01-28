Eminent Guest Lecture Series At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Zoology, Panjab University Chandigarh hosted the first webinar of the Eminent Guest Lecture series today. The distinguished lecture entitled “Getting inspired from Desmodus Rotundus (Vampire Bat) to solve Human cardiovascular disease problem” was delivered by Dr. Ashish senior scientist Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh, India. He familiarized the audience with Human Tissue Plasminogen Activator (TPA) which is of high biomedical value due to its therapeutic role in clot specific fibrinolysis and is therefore the major drug available in the market for treatment of clot related cardiovascular disorders. He highlighted the limitations TPA such as application of the drug to the patient in less than 3.5 hours of incident and its neurotoxicity. Dr. Ashish then introduced Desmoteplase (DSPA) derived from Vampire bat which has high fibrin specificity, is safe and does not show any neurodegeneration side effects as compared to human TPA. The session was chaired by Prof. Sukhbir Kaur fellow & Ex Dean Student Welfare, Panjab University Chandigarh. The chief guest for the lecture was Prof. S.K. Tomar fellow, Dean research & Dean Student Welfare, Panjab University Chandigarh. Dr. Y. K. Rawal, Chairperson of, Department of Zoology welcomed the distinguished guests and eminent speakers. The program was coordinated by Dr. Archana Chauhan. 120 participants registered for the talk including students, research scholars and faculty members from Panjab University and adjoining colleges and institutions.