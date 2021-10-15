Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Prerana Sthal Inaugurated At NSTL

New Delhi (The Hawk): ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Prerana Sthal’ was inaugurated at Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam on October 15, 2021 on the occasion of 90th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India and to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The NSTL is the premier naval research laboratory of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO). A statue of Dr Kalam was also unveiled by Dr Samir V Kamat, Director General (Naval Systems & Materials), DRDO.

On the occasion, NSTL products Varunastra, Torpedo Advanced Light (TAL) and Maareech decoy are being displayed at the venue.

As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the DRDO is taking various initiatives towards highlighting the importance of R&D and increasing awareness among general public and igniting young minds in particular. Dr Kalam’s Prerana Sthal will motivate the people particularly young minds from Dr Kalam’s life and his impeccable achievements.