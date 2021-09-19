DPR, PU Gets Ameya Award

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Ms Renuka B.Salwan, Director, Public Relations, Panjab University Chandigarh has been conferred with the Ameya Award for Women Motivators at the 15th Global Communication Conclave 2021 organised by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) at Goa.The award was earlier announced on Women’s Day for dedicated service to Public Relations and Society.

PRCI is a body of professionals including public relations, corporate communications, advertising, and academicians. Established to raise the standards of PR practice through better professional development and networking opportunities, the PRCI has its national headquarters in Bangalore and 50chapters spread across India with over 4000 members.

Mrs Salwan has more than 35 years of professional experience in PR and Communication having worked in Semiconductor Complex Ltd and Bureau of Indian Standards before joining Panjab University, Chandigarh