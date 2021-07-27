Defence Studies and NCC, PU discussed about Kargil War & Lessons Learnt

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Defence and National Security Studies in collaboration with National Cadet Corps, Panjab University (PU), organised a webinar on the theme “Kargil War and the Lessons Learnt” to commemorate the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Brig. MPS Bajwa, YSM (retd.) was the key speaker for the event. A war veteran of Kargil War, he commanded the 192 Mountain Brigade. He was instrumental in final victory of Kargil War and the capture of Tiger Hill. The speaker was formally welcomed and introduced by Professor Rakesh Datta, a senior Professor in the Department.

Brig Bajwa while delivering his talk shared his experiences of the Kargil war, while remembering the bravery and sacrifice of all the soldiers who had fought in the war and praised their grit and determination during the capture of Tiger Hill. He discussed about the professionalism of Indian Army vis-a vis Pakistan Army as Indian Army don’t do different things but do thing differently. He also mentioned about the gallantry award given to Pakistan Capt. Karnal Sher Khan due to the citation given by him.

Brig Bajwa highlighted the three important lessons learnt from the war wherein the role of intelligence, strong line of communication, and new technologies has a significant role to play. He praised the role of media during the war but highlighted the use at right time to avoid disseminating real time information to enemy that can change the course of war.

He also put forward the salience of pro-active approach in tactical and strategic level. The speaker answered the queries of the participants and motivated the audience to join the armed forces.

Thos present included Dr Kuldeep Singh, in-charge of NCC, a former Chairperson of Department of Police administration, faculty members of the department, serving and retired defence personals, research scholars and students of department, NCC cadets of Panjab University.