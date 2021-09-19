Crisis In DU, Teachers Want UGC To Takeover 12 Colleges

New Delhi: The future of 12 colleges, which are fully funded by the Delhi government, remains uncertain. Due to the delay in salaries and other irregularities, the UGC is being asked to takeover these colleges. Not only this, the term of the Governing Council in 28 colleges ended this month. But even after the last date passed, the governing body has not even suggested the names of the members.

The university teachers are once again in a tussle with the Delhi government. There is a delay in giving grants to 12 colleges which are 100 per cent funded by the state government. Teachers say that the grant is insufficient. They now want the UGC to intervene and do justice to the students and teachers.

The colleges whose demand for takeover has been made from UGC include Bhimrao Ambedkar College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharishi Valmiki College, Indira Gandhi Sports College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sister Nivedita, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science and Keshav Mahavidyalaya in Delhi.

DUTA President Rajib Ray said that the issue of all these 12 colleges has been raised with the UGC. There is a constant crisis regarding the salary of teachers in these colleges. All these 12 colleges are 100 per cent funded by the Delhi Government. Now a demand has been made that the UGC takes over all these 12 colleges. The teachers' union of Delhi University officially has put this demand before the UGC, said Ray.

According to Ray, the DUTA officials have met UGC officials in this regard. UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain and Financial Advisor P.K. Thakur were also present in the meeting.

The problem is not limited to these 12 colleges only. The term of the governing body of the 28 colleges funded by the Delhi government ended on September 13. The Delhi government has not finalised the names of the members of the governing body.

Teachers Association (DTA) President Hansraj Suman has told Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia that if the names of the members are sent soon, then an extension to the governing body should be given for three months in special circumstances.

He said that if the governing body of 28 colleges does not get an extension, then a truncated governing body will try to fill the backlog posts. Therefore, the government should write to the DU Vice-Chancellor regarding giving an extension to the state governing body.

The tenure of the governing body of 28 colleges funded by the Delhi government ended on September 13. As per the Rule 18 of the university, the process of constitution of the governing body should be started three months before the expiry of the governing body.

Of the 28 colleges funded by the Delhi government, 12 colleges are given a 100 per cent grant, the remaining 16 are given a 5 per cent grant from the state government. —IANS