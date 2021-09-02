Celebrating 75 Years Of Independence By ‘Remembering The National Women Freedom Fighters’

University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development, Centre for Human Rights and Duties and National Cadet Corps (NCC), Panjab University, Chandigarh celebrated 75th Independence day by organising two online competitions ‘Remembering The National Women Freedom Fighters’ And ‘Poem Recitation’ on 15th August 2021. The students from various colleges of Panjab as well as Panjab University and school students participated in the event enthusiastically.

Dr Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson, University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development, welcomed the chief guest and judge of the event Ms Pooja Punchhi. Introducing the chief guest, Prof. Monica Munjial, In charge NCC girls wing, Panjab University said that Ms Pooja Punchhi is a life coach and has conducted workshops/ seminars to develop the potential of children. She is a psychologist and has undertaken many counselling sessions with children. Ms Pooja is an NCC gold medallist has led the girls squad at the parade, member of CCPCR and has authored two books.

While Remembering The National Women Freedom fighters, participants spoke about the Rani Luxmi bai, Sucheta Kriplani, Matangi Hazra, Sarojini Naidu etc. Every participant showed the image of a women freedom fighter that has influenced him/her. This was followed by a two minutes speech about contribution of the woman freedom fighter for Independent India. In poem recitation competition, participants enthusiastically recited poems on independence day, patriotism and their love for the country. Poems of famous poets as well as many self-composed poems were recited by the participants enthusiastically that added a flavour of excitement and love for India. Kadam milakar Chalna Hoga, Hey Bharat ke Ram Jago, Balidaan were some of the titles of the poems recited. A self-composed poem Ek Tammana meri bhi by Neelam was appreciated by everyone. Ms Ginni, JRF, UIFT & VD coordinated the online stage.

Ms Pooja Punchhi appreciated every participant and shared with them the highlights of the event as well as points that can be improved further by the participants especially their online presence, diction etc. For the competition ‘Remembering The National Women Freedom Fighters’ The first prize was bagged by Anshdeep, Department of Economics, Panjab University, second prize by Anushree Parashar, FDDI, Rohtak and third position was shared by CPL. Mukul Sharma, UIET, Panjab University and Cadet Sidakdeep Singh, UIET, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

In Poem Recitation competition, Neelam, from Govt. College for Women, Karnal bagged the first position, Cadet Harsh Arora, Department of Chemistry, Panjab University secured second position and there was a tie for Third position -Naveen Verma, Department of Education, Panjab University and Divjot Brar, a 7th class student of Ankur school, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Dr Namita Gupta, Chairperson, Centre for Human Rights and Duties thanked the chief guest and Dr Kuldeep Singh, Coordinator NCC, Panjab University remarked that such events instil a value of patriotism amongst students.