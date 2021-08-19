Celebrating 2nd National Social Work Week at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Neeraj a 11 year old child said " Maine apni zindagi mein itna maja nahi Kiya, jitna aaj kiya" ( I never ever had enjoyed that much in my life, as I enjoyed today). " Mujjhe aisa lag Raha hai, jaise main jahaz udaa rahi hoon" ( I am feeling as if I am piloting an aeroplane) said sapna another child.

These were a few of the narratives which were said by these children while playing with this air filled Ballon called as the Bouncee. This event was organized at a construction site in sector- 25, Panjab University, Chandigarh to mark the 75 year of Independence Aazadi ka Amrut Mahotsav during the ongoing 2nd National Social Work Week by the Centre for Social Work.

"We can count the number of children who had enjoyed this sport but you can't count the amount of happiness they got out of this" said Gaurav Gaur, Chairperson, Centre for Social Work. He shared that more than 35 children enjoyed this sport and they were curious to know that when it would happen, the next time. All the children were from the age group of 2 years onwards enjoyed the event. After this physical exercise all the children were provided with sweet Lassi and pinnis.

Babita Sharma and Robin Choudhary research scholars from the Centre for Social Work coordinated the whole event and was attended by others.