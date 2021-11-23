Capacity Building Program For Security Personnel, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Defence and National Security Studies and Centre for Police Administration in collaboration with the Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) is organising a “Five Days Capacity Building Program for Security Personnel of Panjab University” from 23-27, 2021.

Dr Jaskaran Singh Waraich shared the objectives of the course and welcomed all the attendees. He informed that this is the third training programme being conducted for the security personnel of the University while also emphasizing the importance of the training program for them to keep the University campus safe.

Prof Devinder Singh Chairperson, Departments of Laws in his inaugural speech motivated participants and encouraged them to do their duty sincerely. He also highlighted that University campuses are becoming the epicentre of protests on various issues in the last few decades and this made the role of the security personnel on the University campus challenging. He said that this training program will help them in doing their duty with patience and professionalism.

Shri Ram Gopal, DSP, CID, UT Police in his address said that the trained people also need regular training to hone their skills and this program will hone the skills of the security personnel. He also highlighted that University security personnel deals with students who have immense energy which makes the job of the University security department tough but they should always stay motivated. He advised the security personnel to do their duty proudly and realise that their duty is of utmost importance for the smooth functioning of the university. Prof Jagat Bhushan, Controller of Examination highlighted that the job of the security department is very important to keep the University safe. He also highlighted that to handle the students in University, security personnel have to adopt a balanced approach. He applauded the efforts of the security personnel for successfully conducting various events in the Campus like fests, govt exams etc on regular basis. Other dignitaries who were present at the inaugural session were Dr Jayanti Dutta Deputy Director, HRDC, Panjab University, Prof. Anil Monga, Chairperson, Centre for Police Administration, Sh. Vikram Singh, Chief of University Security, PU. Capt. Kashmir Singh will be the Chief Instructor of this five-day training program. The focus of the training programme will be on the overall professional development of the participants from the University Security.

Dr Jaskaran Singh Waraich Chairperson, Department of Defence and National Security Studies and Dr Kuldeep Singh, Centre for Police Administration are the coordinators of the training program. The Course is being attended by 50 security guards along with one security officer.