Brochure on the life of Amrita Pritam released by GH-9, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Amrita Pritam Hall, Girl’s Hostel No. 9, Panjab University, Chandigarh released a brochure in the memory of renowned Novelist and Poet Amrita Pritam on the occasion of her 102nd Birth Anniversary.

Hon’ble Mrs. Justice Lisa Gill, Judge, Punjab & Haryana High Court was the chief guest and in her address, encouraged the students to imbibe the qualities of courage, conviction and liberal thinking from the life and literary works of Amrita Pritam.

Dr. Swarajbir Singh, Editor, Punjabi Tribune spoke on the title- “Amrita Pritam: Feminine Voice of Punjab”. He spoke on the life and writings of Amrita Pritam especially the writings that deal with the partition of Punjab and the feelings and emotions of women against patriarchal practices. He said that although Amrita Pritam was not the first woman writer of Punjab, it was her writings that put her at the fore.

The dignitaries released the broucher on the life of Amrita Pritam in the presence of Prof. V. R. Sinha, Dean of University Instruction, Prof S.K. Tomar, DSW, Prof. Meena Sharma, DSW (Women), Prof. Ashok Kumar, ADSW Prof. (Dr.) Rajinder Kaur, Director University of Legal Studies and various hostel Wardens.

Earlier, Prof. Meena Sharma, DSW(Women) welcomed the guest and Dr. Shipra Gupta, Warden, GH-9 proposed vote of thanks. Large number of students also attended the event.