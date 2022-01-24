Bengal Education Minister Starts Locality Schools For Primary Education

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata: With the educational institution still shut in West Bengal, a large section of parents are demanding the opening of schools and colleges. In light of this, the state education minister Bratya Basu inaugurated the ‘Paraya Shikshalay’ project as a new initiative towards primary education on Monday.

The minister said that the schools need to be reopened without increasing the group infection chances so that they don’t have to be shut again. At the same time, the education minister said chief minister Mamata Banerjee herself will announce when the schools can reopen.

On Monday, Bratya said, the Paraya Shikshalay project is being highlighted as a new initiative for primary education. He claims that this will benefit more than 60 lakh students. On the subject of reopening of schools, Basu said that if private schools also show willingness to join the initiative, they are welcome. However, the education minister pushed the ball in the court of the chief minister on any probable date of opening the schools.

Bratya said that only Mamata Banerjee could decide on the matter. Addressing the question of the schools reopening as soon as the vaccination process for Class IX and XII students is over, He said, “We want to open the schools in a graded manner. The chief minister is reviewing the overall situation. She will inform in time about the remedies and solution to this.” The minister also said that there is no reason for the parents to be upset as “The chief minister is looking into it herself and will inform in due course,” he said.

West Bengal had closed the educational institutions amid fears of fresh transmission of the new Omicron strain of the virus in the first week of January. At a time the minister was announcing Paraya Shikshalay, a group of SFI students tried to present the education minister a symbolic broken backbone of the education system along with copies of books Barnaparichay and Shahajpath. The protesting students demanding the immediate opening of the schools were later arrested by the police.

On Monday, the United Guardians' Association, an umbrella body of guardians of school-going kids issued a statement condemning the government’s decision to start ‘locality schools’. It read: We are not surprised to see that the government has directed to open 'Para Shikshalay' instead of opening schools and colleges after mounting pressure from the movement of education-loving people, including students, teachers and parents demanding the opening of educational institutions in the state. Had the open grounds, fields been conducive for education why would there be any need for any colleges and schools? We call upon the students, teachers and parents across the state to form a united movement to stop this farce and immediately open educational institutions. Meanwhile, a communiqué to the teachers from the school education department said: You are the torch bearers in the Education system. The COVID pandemic has taught us the various ways, how to mitigate the challenges, the pandemic has forced us into.The use of technology in reaching out to all concerned can't be overemphasized. Keeping the spirit in mind, the school education department is using its Facebook, Twitter handle and YouTube channels to disseminate the information /initiatives taken by the department in this challenging situation.