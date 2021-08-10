Amrut Mahotsav at Chemistry Department, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of Chemistry, Panjab University Chandigarh celebrated “Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav” today, to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Vice-Chancellor and able guidance of Prof K. N. Singh (Chairperson).

Prof. V. Chandrasekhar, Distinguished Professor and Centre Director, TIFR Hyderabad (Chief Guest) delivered a lecture on “From PC Ray to the present-Development of Chemistry in modern India”. He presented glimpses of the life of Dr. P. C. Ray and contribution of modern scientific community of India in the 75 years of progress in chemical sciences.

The event was coordinated by Dr. Navneet Kaur (Associate Professor) and Dr. Varinder Kaur (Assistant Professor), and the event was presided by Prof V. R. Sinha, Dean University Instructions, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The students of the department participated in an e-poster competition organized by Chemical Society of the department to showcase the progress of chemistry in 75 years and the winners were awarded with prizes.