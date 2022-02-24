Two MoUs Signed On Research Collaboration

Solan (The Hawk): Shoolini University signed two Memorandum of Understanding with Just Agriculture Magazine and Agro Environmental Education and Farmers Welfare Society (AEDS), Panjab, on Wednesday.

The MoUs will facilitate collaboration in research and extension, different academic programmes, exchange of faculty, and students, according to Prof Y S Negi, Dean, MS Swaminathan School of Agriculture, Shoolini University.

Just Agriculture is India’s rising peer reviewed open access agriculture magazine having more than 28000 readers throughout the country. Its objective is to bridge the knowledge gap between farmers and scientists. This Magazine provides a platform to researchers, students, scholars, and scientists to share and disseminate scientific information and latest innovations in the field.

The prime objective of AEDS is to promote the scientific awareness and sustainable development of agro-environment for the welfare of human being. The society is committed to explore the scientific development across the world and has taken initiative to provide a platform to the scientists, researcher, policy makers and scholars to solve and discuss various issues relating to agricultural and environmental development.

