Students Taught Art Of Stress Management At CSJMU

Kanpur (The Hawk): School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University Campus, as per instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, organised a Counselling session at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Sanatan Dharm Vidyalya under the ‘University at School’ campaign on Monday. It aimed at making students aware of stress management and other similar disorders. In the programme, Dr. Sandeep Kumar Singh, through the story, told about the conscious, subconscious, unconscious mind, and positive and negative attitude among the students, how to overcome anxiety and stress through various examples and exercises. While explaining the mission and vision of the university, Dr. Pooja Singh presented a documentary film and highlighted the importance of yoga, meditation and sadhana for a positive attitude. Psychologist Dr. Priyanka Shukla, in her practical session, taught students on how to manage the increasing stress and anxiety and gave detailed information about mental and emotional wellness, as well as how to study in examinations, when to read and what to read. She answered the queries of students and gave positive advice. Earlier, all the teachers of the University were welcomed by the Principal, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Inter College, Rakesh Ram Tripathi with a memento. Dr. Sharad Dixit, Dr. Ajay Pratap Singh, Mr. Manjeet and around 120 students were present on the occasion.

COFFEE CAFE : Sardarji Bakhsh Coffee & Co., popularly known as SJB, brings the best of speciality coffee brews to the table and their first Coffee Shop in Lucknow. With their new and first cafe in Lucknow situated near Vibhuti Khand, SJB promises to serve an extensive menu of speciality coffee options and a fresh food menu that will spoil people with choices. Simran, Brand Manager, said, ‘they are very excited to launch in the city of Nawab’s and that the brand is looking forward to expanding the specialty coffee culture in Lucknow". From their bestseller Bengaluru iced brew, to dark chocolate mocha frappe, they have it all for all sorts of coffee and non coffee drinkers. The food menu ranges from various salad options, wraps to pizzas and pastas; they've got it all. Their must try's include their Bang Bang Burger, Spinach and Mushroom Toast, Fresh Base Pizzas, Pesto Pasta and their very famous peri peri fries. This cafe spread in 2500 sq ft is a perfect place for a catch up over coffee or even if one would like to work. The soothing neutral interiors are well thought and gives a soothing ambience to the cafe. —KA

