Science Exhibition Cum Seminar Organised For Students In J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): A science exhibition cum seminar was organised by the district administration in collaboration with the Indian Army for students here.

In this exhibition cum seminar, scores of students from different schools participated and showcased their science models. The main purpose of organizing this science models exhibition cum seminar was to educate students about the new technology in science.

The students who displayed their science models lauded this step taken by the district administration and also appreciated the Indian army role in helping them to understand the new trends in modern science.

Chief Education Officer of Anantnag Mohammad Shareef told ANI that in this science exhibition cum seminar, students have put forward their ideas through practical models and for this purpose teachers and army officers guided students that can be witnessed in this exhibition. He also said that during interaction with army officers, students learned how to build their future for the betterment of society.

Sofia Yaqoob, a student who was present in the exhibition, felt happy to present her science model to the people.

"I thank the organisers for this exhibition. Students have been provided with proper arrangements to display their science models. Further, arrangements have been made for making food available to students. Proper social distancing measures along with wearing a mask is in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic is in place. I am happy to be here," she said.

"Army has given us a lot of respect. I am happy to present my science model here. I want to encourage students from all spheres to participate in such activities. I am happy to be here," said another student named Mohd Rafiq.

Nidu Farooq, another participant said, "I want to encourage the youth to showcase their talent via such exhibitions." —ANI