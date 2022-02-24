Retired Teachers Should Continue To Educate Students

Kanpur (The Hawk): A meeting of retired teachers and principals was held in the Academic Hall of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, here on Wednesday. Presiding over the meeting, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak said that the retired teachers and principals should teach further and pass on their knowledge to the students even after their retirement. He said, "if all the teachers work in this way, then we will be able to give education to the students beyond the syllabus. Enriched study material should be made available to the students. He said that capsule videos are being recorded for the students in the studio built in the university, which will be easily available on the e-content portal Gyan Sanchay". The principals and teachers present in the meeting expressed their acceptance on the point of the Vice Chancellor and said that they were fully ready to give all possible cooperation. The teachers advised that all e-contents should be developed keeping in mind the technical and human aspects and also suggested that modern techniques like Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality should also be used in preparing these e-contents so that the learning experience can be enhanced.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir Kumar Awasthi said that retired teachers should always keep the desire to learn within themselves. Due to this, knowledge will continue to increase in them as well. CDC Director Dr R.K Dwivedi said that under the guidance of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, the university has completely transformed and was attaining new achievements all the time. Dean Administration Prof. Sudhanshu Pandya, while expressing gratitude, said he was feeling extremely happy to be a part of this meeting. In this meeting, retired professors and principals of various colleges affiliated to the university registered their presence.

VISIT TO SPECIAL CHILDREN SCHOOL: The B.Ed. (Self-Finance) department of Mahila Mahavidyala organised a special school visit programme on Thursday. Under the programme, B.Ed. students were taken to the 'Ma Saraswati Mook Badhir Vidyalaya' Naubasta where they presented a cultural programme for the speech and hearing imapired students. They also distributed them various necessary artiles of their use. The visit was led by the HoD B.Ed. Dr Pragya Srivastava, Dr Pratima Shukla and Dr Shweta Singh. Principal of Special School Ms Prem Lata Shukla informed about special teaching methods used to educate the hearing and speech impaired students. The visit was carried out in presence of Dr Pushplata Shukla, Dr Smita Yadav, Dr Madhu Gupta, Dr Sudha Yadav, Dr Poonam Shukla, Dr Manjari Srivastava, Dr Arunima Khare, Dr Sunita Madan and Dr Shalini Srivatava.