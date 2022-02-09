Panjab Varsity Faculty Comes Out With A New Fashion Book

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Understanding and appreciating the costumes of diverse cultures and their origin is the basic premise of being an avid fashion learner. Glimpses of the world costume- a historical Perspective is a compilation of historical notes, ideas and contents to put things in perspective for fashion student’s vis-a~-vis world costumes. This book covers eight essential areas of historical costumes including Roman, Egyptian, Victorian, Greek, Byzantine, Renaissance &20th century fashion.

This book is authored by Senior faculty Prabhdip Brar, Ph.D. of the University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational development, PU and Neha Miglani Ph.D.(former Post-Doctoral fellow) UIFT & VD, PU.

Dr Brar is a Fashion scholar and a well-known artist who writes and paints about Stories, Culture & Creativity. Her art works and writings have received much acclaim in the Chandigarh City, the Panjab University and are the prize possessions of many International Art lovers and collectors. A BFA in Fine Arts, a Masters in History of Art. A Masters in Design from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi. A Ph.D followed the amalgamation of the Arts into Fabrication of Fashion Textiles. Chairperson of the University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development, Panjab University previously, she held the position of the Executive member of the Chandigarh Lalit Kala academy for almost a decade.

She loves to Teach, Research, Write & Paint her days away.

Dr Neha has an illustrious Journalism and Media Research career. She has a string of International and National achievements to her credit. In 2014, she received the Prof KE Eapen Fellowship Award from IAMCR at their Hyderabad Conference. In 2019 she received a US $ 1500 grant from a noted International research body to present her research work in Madrid, Spain. She is currently the Editor in Chief of the Lifestyle Journalist Magazine www.thelifestylejournalist.com and is actively engaged in media/communication/journalism research.

Glimpses of the world costume- a historical Perspective is the perfect addition into the student’s realm of understanding costumes from a historical point of view, complete with illustrations and question & answers. The Fashion Design as well as the Fashion Technology courses all over Punjab will be benefited it.