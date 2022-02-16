More Than 1 Lakh Students Took Career Counselling In One Workshop

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Minister of State for Culture & Parliamentary Affairs Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal launched the career counselling workshop 'Pramarsh 2022' yesterday for the students of the Bikaner District region. In this workshop one lakh students participated from more than thousands schools of Bikaner district mainly from rural area.

Workshop conducted with the support of The National Institute of Career Services (NICS) which comes under the Ministry of Labour & Employment and educational start-up Edumilestones. Directorate of Education, Rajasthan also extended the support and facilitation for this workshop.

More than one Lakh students mainly from rural areas participated in the event, the Minister Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal stated that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the central government has taken various initiatives to bring out the full potential of the Youth in Nation Building Process. The nation is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of the 75th Year of Independence. It is an apt moment to reflect our progress and resolve for the upcoming Amrit Kaal upto the year 2047 when we will be celebrating the centenary celebration of our independence.

The Minister further added that “The role of Youth for building New India, The ongoing technological changes, digital transformation have lead for changing the pedagogy & learning methodology for students. The present 4th Industrial Revolution Era has brought out new dimensions to the career opportunities across the sector. The emerging trend of the start-up ecosystem increasing the number of unicorns is a positive sign and testimony of the brilliance of the younger generation. Appreciating the organizers' efforts, he mentioned that the career counselling workshop like “Pramarsh” will help students make a more informed decisions’’.

The students from the private & government school from the remote area solicited guidance from the domain experts from Business, Policy planning, Industries Associations, Art, Culture, Media, Medical, Architecture, Biotechnology, and Finance and Marketing sectors. Shri Surendra Patawari, Chairman of Gemini Corporation from Belgium, Bindeshwari Pathak, Founder of Sulabh International, Rajender Singh Pahl, CEO of Star Promotion from Huston, Rajendra Ratanu, JS DPIIT Shreyas Bothra, Nari Shakti Awardee Ruma Devi, among others joined the work-shop as a special guest and inspired students with their motivating thoughts.

Before this mega career counseling workshop, around 1000 teachers were trained as career ambassadors in all schools of Bikaner for smooth & purposeful execution of the entire project. “Pramarsh2022” workshop was an extension of the efforts to bridge the industry academia gap and impart the knowledge about various choices available to the student. The ongoing workshop is not limited to training of teach-ers and career workshop for students, but it is also proposed that an offline and online career assessment and service of Edumilestones digital career library will be facilitated to all students.