JC Bose University Organizes Int'l Conference On National Science Day

Faridabad (The Hawk): The Vice Chancellor of J. C. Bose University, Prof. S.K. Tomar today urged the young scientists to explore the undiscovered ancient Indian science behind shlokas and sutras, and said that even some of the findings of legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan are unexplored and we need to encourage young minds to take-up this task.

Prof. Tomar was addressing today the inaugural session of two-day online International Conference on 'Integrated Approaches in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future (IASTSF-2022)' organized by the University in collaboration with American Chemical Society to mark the National science Day, which is celebrated every year on 28 February to celebrate the discovery of the Raman Effect by great Indian physicist Sir C. V. Raman on 28 February 1928. The conference is sponsored by Haryana State Council for Science, Innovation, and Technology (HSCSIT) under the Department of Science & Technology, Haryana.

Describing youth as the strength of India, Prof. Tomar cited the examples of great Indian Scientists JC Bose and CV Raman and said that these scientists were not limited to research only but they had a great contribution in teaching also. Today young minds need good training and it is the responsibility of the teachers and researchers to give them good training, he added.

Addressing the session as Chief Guest Prof. Dinesh Kumar, the Vice Chancellor of Gurugram University said that most of the researches by great Indian Scientists, be it CV Raman or JC Bose, were done through homemade equipment and resources available to them without relying on highly sophisticated equipment and kept their research continued for the benefit of society. Similarly, researchers of the new generation should work with the same passion and benefit the society by solving real time problems.

In his keynote address, Prof. R. P. Chauhan from NIT, Kurukshetra briefed about the life and scientific works of great Indian Scientist CV Raman. At the end, Registrar Dr. Sunil Kumar Garg proposed a vote of thanks.

Earlier, Conference Chair Dr. Anuradha Sharma briefed about the conference. She informed that about 445 participants have registered for the conference from India and abroad. There will be 131 posters and 175 oral presentations to be presented in the four technical sessions during the conference. About 240 students have also registered for quiz, poster and essay competitions during the conference.

Prof. Ashutosh Dixit, Dean of Faculty of Sciences and Life Sciences informed that the conference has also received participation from other countries including Oman, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Poland.

The conveners of the conference are Dr. Sonia Bansal, Associate Professor in Physics and Dr. Ravi Kumar, Chairperson Department of Chemistry, and co-conveners are Dr. Bindu Mangla, Associate Professor in Chemistry.—JMT.