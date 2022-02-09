IIT Roorkee And NIH Roorkee To Organize The Second Edition Of Roorkee Water Conclave 2022

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and National Institute of Hydrology Roorkee (NIH Roorkee) are jointly organizing the second edition of the Roorkee Water Conclave (RWC) during 2nd -4th, March 2022 (https://www.iitr.ac.in/rwc/). This international event is being regularly organized biennial on the various facets of water resources planning, design, operation, and management. The first edition of the water conclave was organized on “Hydrological Aspects of Climate Change" during 26th -28th February 2020.

The present water conclave is being organized broadly focusing on "Water Security for Sustainable Development". The conclave would broadly focus on understanding water security and its multiple facets underpin sustainable water resource management and a key component of social development. Detailed and accurate information that can enrich understanding of the causes and determinants of water security in environmental, natural, and societal aspects including climate, environment, food, energy, economy, and public health that is needed to guide decision making around potential adaptation and mitigation solutions.

Keeping in view, the importance of Water Security for Sustainable Development, it is necessary to identify the key issues and challenges, to promote the enactment of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) globally. Hence, the broad themes of the conclave mentioned below are in agreement with the view:

A. Education, Practices, and Training

B. Water Resources Management

C. Water Quality and Health

D. Hydrology and Climate Change

E. Policy and Governances

F. Water-related Disaster and Management

G. Energy, Food, And Agriculture

H. Eco-Hydrology

Hon’ble Union Minister of Jalshakti, Govt. of India has been approached to inaugurate the conclave and address the delegates of the conclave.

Shri Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jalshakti, Ms. Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Dr. Junaid Kamal Ahmad, India Country Director, The World Bank, Shri RK Gupta, Chairman, Central Water Commission, Dr. Nandakumaran P, Chairman, Central Ground Water Board, Dr. Mihir Shah, President, Bharat Rural Livelihood Foundation, Shri Ashwin B. Pandya, Secretary-General, ICID, Shri Sonam Wangchuk have been invited to deliver their keynote address.

Roorkee is known for research in the water sector. IITR and NIH plan to use this opportunity to network with groups in India and abroad and work with the central and state governments to help find sustainable solutions to the challenges facing the water and allied sectors.

While addressing the media, Dr. Jaivir Tyagi, Director, NIH Roorkee, highlighted, "Water security has emerged as a major theoretical framework in environmental governance and resource management. An insecure supply of clean water and safe access to fresh water and sanitation raises the dangers of economic disruption, social tension, and even conflict over water resources at both the domestic and international levels. It is imperative to outline that these dangers are greatest where water is scarce and governance (at local, national, or international levels) is poor. This conclave will serve as a platform for such frameworks, developed by communities, should form the basis for a national water policy based on sustainability".

The above mega event would provide a platform to the various experts from the academics and researchers from India and abroad, policymakers, field practitioners, and NGOs, to share their experiences, knowledge, and new technological advancement with working engineers, academicians, scientists, and other stakeholders, attended the conclave as a delegate. This would be very much helpful for upgrading their knowledge and understanding for addressing the complex problems of climate change and its impact on water resources. During the conclave, some of the reputed hydrological instrumentation companies have also come forward to showcase their products to the delegates of the conclave.

Briefing the media, Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee, said that to sustain water resources management and enhance social development, it is crucial to understand water security and its many facets. He further stressed that the 3 -day event would focus on water scarcity, aging or inadequate infrastructure, population growth, pollution, more intense and more frequent storms, droughts, and floods—all these pressures are converging to lend urgency to the need to increase global investment in water infrastructures and to develop smart water conservation and management solutions. Lauding the Roorkee Water Conclave 2020, he stated that the second edition of the conclave will address the niche concern that water is critical to our well-being, a key growth driver, and a central pillar in the agenda for sustainable development.

About 33 international experts from the USA, Canada, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, UK, Australia, Austria, Japan, Italy, and from IITs, user ministries have been invited for making the presentation of their key papers on various conclave themes. In addition to this, about 129 abstracts have been submitted by various international and national authors covering the above themes. A technical committee has been constituted to review the received abstracts rigorously. A peer-review special issue of high-quality research out of conclave has been planned in the “Water Security” international Journal published by Elsevier. For early carrier researchers, three hands-on sessions on Floods mapping, Climate change indicators, and Satellite precipitation products have been planned during Roorkee Water Conclave (RWC) 2022.