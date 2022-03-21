IIT Madras & Sony India To Announce Winners Of SAMVEDAN 2021 Grand Challenge

Chennai (The Hawk): IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation partnered with Sony India Software Centre Pvt.Ltd. to conduct SAMVEDAN 2021, a Grand Challenge Competition (GCC) and using an IoT Sensor Board called ‘SPRESENSETM.’ The objective was to solve problems of social relevance to India.

As many as 170 teams (pan India) participated in the event, out of which 75 teams qualified for the quarter finals. Out of the quarter finalists 25 teams moved to semi-finals. Eventually, seven teams have qualified for the finals.

The Grand Finale of this GCC will be held on 22nd March 2022 at IIT Madras Research Park. The event will be streamed live in the YouTube - https://youtu.be/CLv_oHZfomQ.

The Chief Guest for this event is Mr. Taga Masayuki, Consulate General of Japan in Chennai and the Guest of Honour is Mr. Akhilesh Jha, Chief Controller of Accounts, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Speaking about this competition, Mr. Masayuki Toriumi, Managing Director, Sony India Software Centre (SISC) Pvt. Ltd., said, “Indeed, It is amazing that this wonderful and innovation journey is getting to the final stage. I have to take this opportunity to thank all the team members at both ends, IITM Pravartak and Sony, for everything they have done for this epoch-making milestone. Also, I have to be so proud that SISC can be a part of this team.”

Further, Mr. Masayuki Toriumi said, “Apparently, this milestone should not be an end point of our journey, but another starting line of a new journey for India, IIT Madras and Sony to work together and to collaborate further for our future. Let’s move on to make Amazing India!”

The winner and runners will be felicitated during this event. Awards for winners and runners are as follows:

Ø A 1st prize of Rs. 1,00,000/-,

Ø Two 2nd prizes of Rs. 50,000/-, each,

Ø A total of Four 3rd prizes of Rs. 25,000 each.

Highlighting the unique aspects of Samvedan 2021, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Chairman, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “The new digital India will see number of cyber physical systems based on sensors. This Grand Challenge Competition (GCC) has served as a motivation to many to develop sensing solutions of social relevance to our country. At the same time, the SONY - IITM Pravartak collaboration has provided access to state-of-the-art sensor platforms.”

The individual members of top 15 teams which participated in the semi-finals will be provided an opportunity to submit an application for Entrepreneur-In-Residence (EIR) scheme. Selected individuals under this scheme will become eligible for grant up to Rs. 35,000 per month for a maximum period of one year.

On successful completion of the EIR scheme, an opportunity will be provided to apply for incubating a startup company with a grant of upto Rs. 50 Lakhs under the Seed Support Scheme (SSS). IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a section 08 Company with a mandate to nurture young minds to develop and productize ‘Atmanirbhar’ solutions in the areas of Cyber Physical Systems with special emphasis on Indian needs. Skill development and Job creation are the targets set by NM-ICPS.