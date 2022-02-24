IIT Kanpur To Assist Engineering College Students For Language Parity

Kanpur (The Hawk): In a bid to enable students of engineering colleges easily overcome their communication barrier, the recently launched Shivani Centre at the IIT Kanpur is proving to be a boon for them. It may be recalled that the engineering colleges have students from varied backgrounds who have studied in regional language mediums. While attempts are being made to introduce Engineering courses in regional language, the communication barrier needs to be addressed in college. Since Engineering terms cannot be translated, efforts are being made to help all of them understand the lectures. IIT Kanpur has recently initiated the Shivani centre for Nurture and reintegration of Hindi and other Indian languages.

An informal survey conducted by an IIT Kanpur student in November 2019, confirmed around 25% of the sample group of students faced difficulty in understanding lectures in English, says Kantesh Balani, professor (Material Science and Engineering) and coordinator for Shivani Centre. Vaijayanthi Sarma, associate professor, IIT Bombay, says, “Typically, about 6-10% of the students entering the UG class require language assistance. The number however may vary every year. ”

Naresh Kumar BG, principal, Maharaja Institute of Technology, Mysore, says that while many students feel comfortable studying in the local language, they are not ready to do an Engineering course in it as they feel this will limit their options. “At IIT Bombay, around 8-10% of the first-year students need English language courses conducted by British Council,” tells Sarma. In 2019, the institute started a Language Resources and Writing Centre to help students address their individual language needs via workshops, webinars, adds Sarma. Also, students in the preparatory course receive one year of English instruction in addition to the core subjects. HEIs beyond Engineering institutes are also making efforts. Muthukumar, HoD, Political Science, Presidency College, Chennai, says, “My department has a 50:50 ratio of students from Tamil and English medium schools. While lectures are offered in both the languages, we have also translated most relevant books from English into Tamil. Only the PG course lectures are offered in English. Even then, students have the freedom to attempt exams in the language of their choice. ”

