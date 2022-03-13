IIT Kanpur Professor Becomes First Indian To Be Selected As Fellow At US Combustion Institute

Kanpur (The Hawk): Prof Avinash Kumar Agarwal of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has become the first Indian to be selected as fellow in the Combustion Institute in the United States of America. The news about the selection of Prof Agarwal was shared by the IIT-K Director Prof Abhay Karandikar through his Twitter handle. Taking to his Twitter feed, Prof Abhay Karandikar shared a photo with a congratulation note for Prof Avinash. In his tweet, he wrote, "I am delighted to share that Prof Avinash Kumar Agarwal of the Department of Mechanical Engineering has been elected as a Fellow of the Combustion Institute, USA. He is the first Indian to be selected as a fellow to the Combustion Institute." Creating a tweet thread, he further threw light upon the qualifications of Prof Avinash and told everyone about the Institute. He wrote that Prof Avinash has expertise in the field of combustion. He is well-known for conducting studies on the topics such as internal combustion engines, emissions, alternate fuels and low-temperature combustion.

