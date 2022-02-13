IIT-K Organises Internship Programme For J&K Students

Kanpur (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, in association with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), organised an internship programme for the students of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. It was inaugurated by the IIT-K Director Prof Abhay Karandikar. Speaking on the occasion, IIT-K Director Prof Abhay Karandikar informed about how IIT Kanpur had centered on learning — not only preparing teachers, but also being attentive to the ways that students learn best and encouraging personal growth, both in and out of the classroom. Prof. Shalabh who is Dean of Academic Affairs (IIT Kanpur) presented keynotes on how to approach the research problems. The programme was coordinated by Prof. J Ramkumar, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kanpur, who motivated the participants to pursue innovative projects so that their work should improve the way of living of the society. Dr. Amandeep Singh, Research Establishment Officer at IIT Kanpur gave valuable suggestions that all the participants must always try to get maximum output from a combination of experiential education, skills-based training, lecture, and internship opportunities. The arrangements regarding the smooth functioning of this event were made by Dr. Arun Rajput, Post Doctoral Fellow, IIT Kanpur.

This was the second batch of this virtual internship programme. The reviews received from the participants of last year's programme were very motivating for and encouraged IIT-K to give extra to the students apart from the academics. This was a special kind of internship in which individual mentors were assigned to a participant, and they worked together to solve a specific problem for the betterment of society.—KA

