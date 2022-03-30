Central University Common Entrance Test (CUET) Will Not Promote The Coaching System

Vijay Garg

The astounding 100% cutoff for admission to undergraduate courses has now been made history by the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). CUET has given freedom to the students from the struggle of marks and high cutoffs in class 12th. Students will now have to give only one entrance for admission in all reputed central universities of the country, the roll of board class marks is now over.

Through CUET, the doors of admission will be opened for the students in 45 central universities. After the announcement of National Education Policy 2020, the central government had decided to implement Common Entrance Test in all central universities. However, CUET (Central University Common Entrance Test) was started in 2010 and till last year it was applicable in 14 central universities. But now CUET has taken its place. At the same time, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has given freedom to private, state and deemed universities to take their own decision on CUET. UGC says that for admission in the college, now students will be judged on their instinct and general knowledge. The 12th marks will be of importance only for the minimum eligibility. Now students will not even have to fill a separate form for each university.

For the past several years, the number of those who have scored 95% or above in 12th is increasing. In 2021, the number of such students in CBSE itself was 70004 (5.37%), while in 2020 such students were 38686 (3.24%) and in 2019 it was 17693. Due to this, in 2021, 8 colleges of Delhi University removed the cutoff of 100% for 11 courses, but despite this, many students of different education boards took admission challenging this cutoff. On this, questions were raised on the marking pattern of the boards across the country. In reviewing the admissions, a committee of Delhi University also agreed that there is a difference in the marking pattern of school boards across the country.

With the arrival of CUET, the stress of cutoff is now gone, but can it become a new stress for the entrance students and parents? Common entrance tests like JEE, NEET are examples of this for admission in reputed engineering and medical institutes of India. For these, students start approaching coaching institutes in class 10 or 8 itself. The timetable is so busy that they cannot concentrate on school studies.

The fear that CUET should not be like these entrances is also there among the academicians. They believe that if coaching is encouraged, the knowledge gained in school, the creativity and originality of the children will also be in danger. Poor children are not able to pay coaching fees. It is not possible for every household to send children from villages, remote areas, especially girls, out for coaching, that is, the gap may deepen. There have been allegations on JEE, NEET that they are inclined in favor of the society, which can pay hefty coaching fees. 12 to 14 lakh students sit for these entrance every year but for CUET this number can be around crore.

The cutoff was one extreme and if the design of the entrance exam is not taken care of, CUET could turn into another extreme. At this juncture there is a great need to focus on the CUET's paper pattern and ensure serious training to the paper setters. It is necessary to prepare the paper in such a way that the ability, instinct and creativity of the student can be tested. The questions should also be taken from the school syllabus itself. If the entrance will be focused on the model syllabus of class 12, then the preparation for CUET will also be included in the schooling itself.

As UGC, CUET will test the reasoning, general knowledge, mental ability, analytical reasoning of the students and it is being prepared keeping in mind the syllabus of other boards including NCERT. CUET is going to bring a big change in the Indian education system. But this change will prove to be positive only when keeping every detail in mind and going carefully.

—The Hawk Features