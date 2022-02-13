CSJMU VC Stressed Need For Launching More And More Job-Oriented Courses In Colleges

Kanpur (The Hawk): Vice-Chancellor, CSJM University, Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak made a surprise inspection in Vikramajit Singh Sanatan Dharma College (VSSD College), Kanpur, on Saturday. During the visit, he inspected the labs, library, students’ attendance in the class, course curriculum and infrastructure of the college.

Besides, he discussed ideas to overcome the challenges of declining admissions in the colleges affiliated with the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University. He said that it was necessary for the colleges to adopt the changes of the time if they don’t want to become obsolete. For this, the colleges needed to start new courses that were more job-oriented. He said the colleges of Kanpur University had potential and can easily overturn the current scenario of students' intake by adopting the same radical changes that CSJMU had embraced in terms of technological advancement. The pen and paper culture needed to shift into the Digital Sphere in all the colleges. Pointing out the declining popularity of colleges affiliated to Chhatrapati Shahu ji Mahraj University, he advised the colleges to start vocational courses for both Undergraduate and Post-Graduate levels in Hindi as well as English while adding more seats to already exiting courses already runing there. He also emphasised on the need of new research to gain recognition among the educational fraternity. He said that labs, library and classes needed to be upgraded while urging Alumni for conducting the Industrial visits of students. He said the University was willing to provide all possible help for the implemention of these transformations. —KA