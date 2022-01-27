73rd Republic Day Celebrated At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm at the University campus. Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, PU unfurled the national flag at the Parade Ground. It was followed by the inspection of the Guard of Honour.

CA Vikram Nayyar, Registrar, PU in his welcome address, appreciated the able leadership and never-say-die attitude of Prof Raj Kumar, VC, PU which helped PU to emerge from all the tough situations especially during this pandemic. He also appreciated all the team members for organizing this event with great zeal and enthusiasm.

While addressing the gathering, Prof Raj Kumar in his key note address, informed that PU with its academic competence, ranked FIRST in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) in 2020-21. He also appreciated University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences for maintaining consecutively 2nd Position in NIRF ranking. He stressed on the change of mindset and development of scientific temperament. He highlighted that University has signed more than 100 MoUs globally and also, conducted more than 397 webinars, seminars, workshops and conferences. He further said that it is a matter of great honour and prestige for the whole scientific fraternity of PU that as many as 30 faculty members have made it to the coveted list of Top 2% Scientists of the World. He referred to various recent initiatives and achievements of the University as well. He also applauded the work done in Mission Maitri under University social responsibility.

The students of Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, Chandigarh presented patriotic songs. All senior officials of PU, Senate members, faculty and their families were present on the occasion. Dr. Gurmeet Singh, fellow from Department of Hindi, PU proposed vote of thanks.