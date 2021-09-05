3-Day Orientation Programme Held At SILB

Solan (The Hawk): School of Business Studies of Shoolini Institute of Life Sciences and Business Management (SILB) conducted a three-day Orientation Programme while following all the Standard Operating Procedures in wake of the pandemic.

Thr orientation started with the formal welcome of the students by President, Mrs Saroj Khosla and Director Dr. Shalini Sharma along with all the faculty members and students of the previous years.

Following Saraswati Vandana, Mrs Khosla motivated them to start their journey with full enthusiasm and robustness. Arushidhish Shankar and Sapna introduced the students to the campus through a formal presentation.

Cultural events were the highlights of the first day. Students were acquainted with the Himachal Pradesh University rules and regulations by the Director Dr. Shalini Sharma who familiarised them with the necessary conduct required. The second day of the Orientation Programme started focused on stress management with the yoga session by special guests Dr Subodh and Dr Mala Tripathi, Associate Professor, Shoolini University. They emphasised on how to cope up with stress and improve memory. The Day concluded with fun quiz session by Mr. Pradeep Verma and Dr.Payal Gupta.

The final Day of the orientation programme was full of fun and frolic activities as the first-year students enthralled everyone through their group performances with the highlights being dances and Skit themed as Impact of Covid 19. The aura was further enchanted by the melodious performances by the young singers of the institute. The winners of various competitions were awarded prizes.

