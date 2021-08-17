3-day I-Day festivities at SILB

Shimla (The Hawk): Shoolini Institute of Life Sciences and Business Management (SILB) celebrated 75th Independence Day with huge enthusiasm and exuberance.

In the three-day long festivities starting from August 13, various competitions - painting, creative art, dance, short drama and singing were organized.

The festival started with Swachhta Prahari Diwas. All the students and teachers pledged to keep Himachal clean. They took an oath for environment protection of the state by keeping it clean and healthy.

The second day of the festivities began with the virtual celebrations through various competitions. The program began with Saraswati Vandana. Honorable President SILB, Mrs Saroj Khosla, addressed the students and motivated them to value the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and pledge to take the nation ahead together.

The events started with story narration, painting, singing and dancing competitions. The theme for the competitions was "India of my dreams" and "My Nation My contribution". Students actively took part in all the competitions with full energy and fervor. Anup, Vikas, Yogesh, Mukesh, Olivia, Divyanshu, Urvashi, Aman, Neha, Mehak Mehra and Lakshay secured prominent positions in all the events. Dr. Shalini Sharma, Director, SILB, concluded the day with her valuable remarks.

The third and the final day, 15th August, started with flag hoisting with limited number of students and faculty who participated in the program abiding the norms of Covid. After flag hoisting ceremony students presented various cultural programmes such as patriotic songs, dances and a monologue. The whole environment was ecstatic with the felling of patriotism. The faculty and other staff of the institute also presented a group song. The programme star studded with the mesmerizing performances of little champs.

The celebrations concluded with the address of the President of the institute, Mrs. Saroj Khosla, who explained the importance of freedom to the students, she also emphasized that we should always take care of our duties towards the nation and should be grateful to the brave soldiers and the great men who sacrificed their lives for us so that we can “Breath in the open air. We all should work hard to make our country great.