17 Scientists From PU Among World Top 2% Scientists

Chandigarh (The Hawk): As many as 17 faculty scientists from various disciplines from Panjab University out of 2042 Indian Scientists are included in that elite list of world top 2% scientists as per the Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA which provided an updated analysis that uses citations from Scopus with data freeze as of Dec 31, 2020, assessing scientists for citation impact during the calendar year 2020 that was published on October 19, 2021 in PLOS Biology, a peer reviewed high impact international journal available at https://elsevier.digitalcommonsdata.com/datasets/btchxktzyw/3. . There was great interest in the databases of standardized citation metrics across all scientists and scientific disciplines, and many scientists urged the authors to provide updates of the databases.

Data include all scientists who are among the top 100,000 across all fields according to the composite citation index. Composite citation index was calculated with a validated formula and machine learning approach was used to extract the data from Scopus programmed with a specific set of rules like citations, h-index, authorship status etc.On the basis of citations and papers, the scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. Selection of the scientists in the list is based on the c-score criteria or a percentile rank of 2% or above, based upon the various publication metrics, including, Scopus H-index, co-authorship adjusted HM-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator.

The recognition gives great satisfaction to all scientists working in varied research areas and motivates them to keep moving ahead despite all odds and financial limitations. All faculty members are putting their heart and soul in keeping the prestige of Panjab University as high as possible. Sincerely regular and joint efforts made by all faculty members maintain high research standards across all streams in Panjab University. Research Scholars and non-teaching staff also play key roles in attaining various research and academic goals. Two lists have been created for the top 2% scientists. The first list which is based upon the Career-long data contains PU’s 17 scientists. Six out of these scientists belong to University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), three each are from Departments of Chemistry and Physics, while one each is from departments of Anthropology, Botany, Environmental Studies, Mathematics and UICET.

The second list which is based upon a Single-year impact (year 2020) has 30 scientists from PU. Almost all the scientists from the first list have made it to the second list also. Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University said that it is indeed a moment to feel proud for the University that as many as 30 faculty members have made it to the coveted list of Top 2% Scientists of the World.It is a matter of great honour and prestige for the whole scientific fraternity of Panjab University, he added.

Herein, we share the credentials of the 17 scientists who were selected on the basis of career-long performance.