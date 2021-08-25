‘Release of Animated Video on Industry 4.0’ by MHI Samarth Udyog Centre

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministry of Heavy Industries Samarth Udyog Centre at C4i4 Lab, Pune organized an event titled “Release of Animated Video on Industry 4.0” to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav yesterday. MHI Samarth Udyog Centre at C4i4 Lab, Pune has been developing different capability development programs to up-skill & help understand digitization and Industry 4.0, for different groups of people of an organization. C4i4 Lab has developed a program especially for the Blue Collar Workforce. This program has been designed keeping in mind the audience’s non- technical background. The content is simple, easy to understand. This program is an interactive video which is a combination of 2D and 3D graphical animation. The narration for the program is in 3 different languages Hindi, Marathi & English. The program is divided into 2 Modules with an interactive session.

Industry 4.0 refers to the fourth industrial revolution, which is the cyber-physical transformation of manufacturing. Industry 4.0 has been defined as “a name for the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies, including cyber-physical systems, the Internet of things, cloud computing and cognitive computing and creating the smart factory.

Shri. D S Navalgundkar, Director of C4i4 Lab delivered opening remarks and explained about the need for developing the video. Shri Ramesh Chavan, GM (Manufacturing Excellence, KOEL) appreciated the contents of video and mentioned that this will enable workmen to understand Industry 4.0 in an easy way.

Details of the Modules:

Module 1

This module 1 covers Introduction of Industry 4.0 and its 9 technologies, which are explained in the most simple and understandable language. It explains industrial revolution with the help of 2D and 3D graphical animation. The technologies shall also be explained with some real time videos of actual companies who have implemented them.

Module 2

This module is more about the implementation of these technologies and mind change required to accept and adapt them. It explains the ways to adapt to different technologies and how they are part of one’s daily life. It also talks about how adopting these technologies will increase the productivity and efficiency not only of a company but also of an individual.

This program addresses that digital transformation is more about people transformation than digital.