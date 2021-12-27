ED to share list of UP MLA Vijay Mishra's properties with I-T dept

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to share the list of alleged illegal properties of UP MLA from Bhadohi Vijay Mishra with Income Tax Department and other agencies. The agencies can then decide the future course of action. Mishra is currently lodged in Agra jail in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case.



The ED has found that Mishra has alleged benami properties in Prayagraj's Allapur, Handiya and in Bhadohi. A source said that properties are worth several hundred crores of rupees. They will share the list with the IT department so that action can be taken.



"We have taken legal opinion to initiate the attachment proceedings of such properties. Mishra could not give satisfactory answers about these properties. He tried to mislead when he was asked about his investment in real estate. In coming days we will initiate the attachment proceedings under section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering," said the source.



The source said that apart from Mishra, they have also identified properties of his relatives and family members. They will inform the Income Tax Department regarding this too.



Mishra is facing prosecution in multiple cases including PMLA. The ED launched a probe against him in February this year. A team of Prayagraj office of the ED is currently looking into the matter. The team has recorded his statement several times.



Recently he was grilled at Agra jail where ED officials showed him the list of his illegal properties. Mishra was shocked to see the list and reportedly tried to avoid questions. Later he did not give any satisfactory answers. The ED had taken permission from the concerned court before grilling him inside the jail. The source said that the charge sheet is almost ready and ED can file it before the concerned court any day.



