ED grills former TN Health Minister in money laundering case

Chennai, Nov 29 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned former Tamil Nadu Health Minister and AIADMK leader C. Vijayabhaskar in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



The ED's Kochi unit questioned him in connection with the alleged purchase of gold from a prominent Kerala jeweller.



The issue came up after the jeweller filed a complaint against Alappuzha-based Sharmila stating that she had not remitted an amount of Rs 2.5 crore that was due to the jeweller.



According to sources, Sharmila has deposed that she received a commission of 1 per cent of the business that she had given to the jeweller. She told the ED that she had received an amount of Rs 2.5 crore as commission from the jeweller after she linked Vijayabhaskar with the jeweller.



This means that Vijayabhaskar would have purchased gold worth Rs 250 crore, and the ED is of the opinion that the former minister would have used black money to buy gold.



The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had conducted raids in the premises of Vijayabhaskar and his family members at Pudukottai on October 18, 2021.



