ED attaches Rs 9.28 cr worth properties in Bengal illegal coal mining case

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday that it has attached properties worth Rs 9.28 crore, which are owned by former Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra, his brother Vikas Mishra and businessman Anup Majee, in connection with an illegal coal mining case in West Bengal.



The present attachment has been done in two phases. In the first attachment, seven land parcels and two flats situated in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata, respectively, owned by Vinay Mishra and Vikas Mishra having a book value of Rs 48.57 lakh were attached.



In the second attachment, 20 land parcels and 1 flat situated in West Bengal and Mumbai, respectively, owned by Anup Majee and his family members having a face value of Rs 8.8 Crore were attached.



The ED initiated a money-laundering probe on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI on November 27 last year.



It has been revealed that the proceeds of crime generated through illegal coal mining were channelised to purchase the above assets.



The total proceeds of crime determined by the ED till now is Rs 1,352 crore.



Earlier, the ED had conducted searches on 69 locations in NCR and Kolkata on the premises of entities associated with this case.



After the analysis of the seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the above laundering of proceeds of crime was unearthed.



Earlier, the ED had attached immovable properties to the tune of Rs 171.86 crore in connection with this case.



With the latest attachment, the total attachment in this case has reached Rs 181.14 crore.



Mishra brothers had been arrested in this case and a prosecution complaint has been filed in a special court on May 13 this year.



Further investigation is in process.



--IANS

jw/arm