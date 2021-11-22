ED attaches Rs 42.36 cr worth properties of Kolkata based firm in bank fraud case

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate has attached 11 immovable properties worth Rs 42.36 crore of a Kolkata based company Shree Mahalaxmi Corporation Pvt. Ltd under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 in a bank fraud case.



The agency has initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of a case registered on March 28, 2017 and chargesheet filed by CBI on December 30, 2019 under the sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.



The case was registered against Mahalaxmi Corporation Pvt. Ltd, its directors and other persons, for defrauding the State Bank of India to the extent of Rs 164 crore by availing loan on the basis of false and forged documents and utilising the said loan amount for purpose other than for which it was sanctioned.



"Investigation under PMLA revealed that a loan amount of Rs 164 crore was diverted after rotating amongst the bank accounts maintained by various entities and given colour of genuine business transactions," the agency said.



It was further revealed that various Letters of Credit(LCs) were opened in the name of certain companies against the credit facilities and the same were discounted on the basis of forged invoices and challans.



The Letters of Credit proceeds were thereafter laundered and siphoned off.



"Further investigation in the matter is under progress," the agency said.



