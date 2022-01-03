ED attaches property of wanted Maoist in Bihar

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it has attached immovable properties worth Rs 40.23 lakh belonging to wanted Maoist Rambabu Ram, alias Rajan, and his family members in connection with a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



The ED said that Rambabu is the secretary of the western zonal committee of CPI (Maoist) in north Bihar, who has been involved in Maoist activities for over two decades now.



"The family members of Rambabu along with the villagers resisted strongly during the seizure of the immovable properties. But with the help of paramilitary personnel, we took over the possession," said an ED official.



The official said that in March 2021, the properties were provisionally attached.



The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of 28 FIRs lodged at various police stations in Bihar against Rambabu and his family members under various Sections of IPC, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Explosive Substance Act.



Rambabu is accused of being involved in illegal activities, including murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, dacoity, robbery etc.



A cash reward of Rs 5 Lakh has also been announced by the Bihar government on Rambabu.



ED's investigation under PMLA revealed that the accused had invested the proceeds of crime for acquiring various immovable properties in the name of his family members.



