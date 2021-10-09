Ecuador calls for greater int'l cooperation to protect Amazon rainforest

Quito, Oct 9 (IANS) Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has called for greater international cooperation to protect the Amazon through the sustainable use of biodiversity in the world's largest tropical rainforest.



"Only joint effort will allow us to protect the Amazon, one of the most important ecological communities in the world and source of life for the planet," Lasso said while addressing the third Presidential Summit of Amazonian Countries via teleconference on Friday.



The virtual summit, held to address climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, was led by Colombian President Ivan Duque.



The Presidents of Brazil, Bolivia, Guyana, Peru and Suriname also participated in the meeting, representing nations that in 2019 signed the "Leticia Pact", seeking the cooperation of countries in favour of protecting the Amazon.



According to Lasso, the pact is a tool that "recognises the strategic value of the Amazon for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity at a global level", since it represents 20 perc ent of the planet's fresh water, and is a key regulator of the global climate system and home to more than 34 million people, including indigenous communities.



