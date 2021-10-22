Economy bouncing back at fast pace post-pandemic: Modi

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) A day after India achieved the 100 crore vaccine-mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the nation for the joint efforts in achieving the target and said the post-pandemic economy of the country is bouncing back at a fast pace.



Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said, "Experts and many international agencies have given a positive forecast of the Indian Economy, not only India is getting record investment, but it is also creating new job avenues for the youth."



He said, "Startups are getting record investment and they are becoming unicorns."



He also emphasized upon buying local products to boost domestic manufacturers. "Just like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan which is a Jan Andolan, buying things made in India, made by Indians, being VocalForLocal, also has to be made a mass movement."



We should insist on buying every little thing which is 'Made In India', and this will be possible only with our combined efforts.



The Prime Minister also hailed the nation for achieving the 100 crore-mark.



"Yesterday, 21st Oct, India has achieved the difficult but extraordinary target of 1 Billion, 100 Crore COVID19 #Vaccine doses. This success is the success of India, success of every citizen."



He said during the pandemic questions were raised about India's capability and now the pharma sector has strengthened more after this and has shown to the world what the country can give.



He said leaders from across the world congratulated India on crossing the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations, terming it a huge and extraordinary accomplishment.



But, the PM said that during the festivals caution should be observed and wearing masks should now be a part of life. He appealed to all citizens to get vaccinated and asked people to encourage each other.



He said the first line of defence against pandemic was people's participation, as part of which people lit 'diyas', clanged utensils, but some people had questioned this, saying 'Will it help country get rid of the pandemic', but it exhibited the nation's unity in fighting the disease.



Modi also said that there has been no discrimination in vaccination and the VIP culture did not overshadow the vaccination drive in the nation.



--IANS

