ECI to announce poll schedule for 5 states

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday.



Besides the poll schedule, Covid-19 protocols will also be announced amid the rising number of cases across India.



Last week, the poll body held a meeting with the Health Ministry to discuss the current Covid situation in the five states.



The Health Ministry had submitted a report on the resurgence and the status of vaccination coverage across the nation.



Several political parties have already announced cancellation of political rallies and are focusing more on digital campaigns in the wake of the unabated surge.



--IANS

